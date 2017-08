Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP

* Says voyage revenues increased to $43.1 million for three-month period ended sept 30, from $37.0 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $43.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynagas LNG partners LP reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: