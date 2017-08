BRIEF-Zoe's Kitchen Q3 revenue $67.3 mln; misses estimates

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zoe's Kitchen Inc

* Well positioned to double store count again by end of 2020

* Zoe's Kitchen Inc sees fy 2016 comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.0% to 4.5%

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue between $276.0 million and $277.0 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 2.4%

* Zoës Kitchen announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $67.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: