BRIEF-Pioneer Power Solutions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer power solutions inc says total revenue for three-month period ended september 30, 2016 increased to $29.4 million, up 17.9%

* Qtrly backlog increased 38.3% year-over-year to $41.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $117 million to $127 million

* Pioneer reports double-digit revenue growth, improved profitability for third quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: