Nov 14 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc :

* Adcare health systems says "board has thoroughly and diligently evaluated a wide range of strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger of company"

* Q3 revenue rose 16.9 percent to $7.2 million

* Adcare health systems reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19