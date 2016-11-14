FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 14, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Stateline Solar Project to acquire 300-MW Stateline Solar Project for $329.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners Lp -

* 8point3 Energy Partners enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project

* Deal for $329.5 million

* Southern California Edison is purchasing power generated by project under a 20 year power purchase agreement

* Partnership to fund deal through cash on hand, a promissory note and borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Project expected to generate about $32 million in average annual pre-tax cash distributions and has a 20 year contract life

* Stateline Solar Project enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
