BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems Q4 earnings per share $0.51

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc :

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc - expect sales and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 to be down somewhat compared with Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc - sales shortfall in Q1 of fiscal 2017 compared with same quarter in fiscal 2016 will come from our consumer products

* Span-America reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 10 percent to $16 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51