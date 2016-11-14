FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems Q4 earnings per share $0.51
November 14, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems Q4 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc :

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc - expect sales and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 to be down somewhat compared with Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Span-America Medical Systems Inc - sales shortfall in Q1 of fiscal 2017 compared with same quarter in fiscal 2016 will come from our consumer products

* Span-America reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 10 percent to $16 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

