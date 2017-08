Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Says for Q3 of 2016, excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.16

* China Lodging Group Limited reports third quarter of 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 12.7 to 13.3 percent

* Q3 revenue RMB 1.774 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.8 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 9 to 11 percent