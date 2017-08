Nov 14 (Reuters) - Arca Biopharma Inc :

* Arca Biopharma - believes current cash, cash equivalents sufficient to fund its operations, at its projected cost structure, through at least end of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.51

* Arca Biopharma announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update