Nov 14 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp

* Qtrly revenue of $95.8 million, an increase of 32% over q3 2015 revenue of $72.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* IFRS earnings per share in q3 2016 were $0.08

* Avigilon Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results with record revenue and profit