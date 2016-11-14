FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports expects Q3 comp. sales to be at high-end of guided ranges
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports expects Q3 comp. sales to be at high-end of guided ranges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports - election appears to have disrupted sales during first 10 days of Nov but anticipate that sales trends will improve as we move through Oct

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal q3 results to be at high-end of our previously guided ranges for comparable and net sales, merchandise margin

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal Q3 results to be at high-end of previously guided ranges for earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - "comparable sales quarter-to-date through october grew at a low single-digit rate"

* Pier 1 Imports Inc. updates third quarter fiscal 2017 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
