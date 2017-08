Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Qtrly revenues $57.5 million versus $27.1 million

* Santander's 2016 production guidance remains at 57-60 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading about 50% zn

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

