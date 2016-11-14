BRIEF-Noah Holdings net income per ADS for Q3 $0.41

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd :

* Net income per ads for q3 $0.41

* Total number of active clients during q3 of 2016 was 4,337, an 8.0% increase from corresponding period in 2015

* Non-Gaap net income per ads for q3 of 2016 $0.46

* Sees non-gaap net income attributable to noah shareholders for full year 2016 will be in range of rmb690 million to rmb720 million

* Q3 revenue rose 16.9 percent to rmb 608.5 million

* Noah holdings limited announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2016