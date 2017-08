Nov 14 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Underwritten secondary offering of 12.75 million paired shares

* Company ESH Hospitality entered a share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders

* Company ESH Hospitality's share repurchase agreement where they intend to repurchase 1.3 million paired shares from selling stockholders

* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: