Nov 14 (Reuters) - Napec Inc

* Napec Inc reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.00

* Q3 revenue C$85.5 million versus C$87.2 million

* Napec says as at September 30, 2016, Napec's backlog stood at $386 million, up from $321 million as at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: