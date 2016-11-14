FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geopark qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,070 boepd
November 14, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Geopark qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,070 boepd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd :

* Geopark ltd qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,070 boepd

* Geopark ltd sees 2016 targeted exit production of 23,500-24,500 boepd

* Geopark Ltd says estimated 2017 exit production above 30,000 boepd

* Qtrly net loss for period of $21.0 million versus net loss of $37.7 million last year

* Geopark reports results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $49.9 million versus $47.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

