9 months ago
BRIEF-The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire Too Faced for about $1.45 bln
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire Too Faced for about $1.45 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc :

* Estée Lauder Companies Inc received financial advice from Evercore and Bnp Paribas

* Estee lauder companies - John Demsey, executive group president, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., will add too faced to portfolio of brands that he oversees

* The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire too faced

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion

* Too faced received financial advice from Goldman, Sachs & Co and Jefferies Llc

* The Estée Lauder companies to acquire Too Faced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
