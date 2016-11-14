BRIEF-The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire Too Faced for about $1.45 bln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* Estée Lauder Companies Inc received financial advice from Evercore and Bnp Paribas
* Estee lauder companies - John Demsey, executive group president, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., will add too faced to portfolio of brands that he oversees
* The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire too faced
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion
* Too faced received financial advice from Goldman, Sachs & Co and Jefferies Llc
* The Estée Lauder companies to acquire Too Faced