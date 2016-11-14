FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities
November 14, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says has approved a $1.35 billion 2017 capital program, pro forma shell Canada acquisition

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects to achieve 2016 exit production target of 210,000-215,000 boepd in late November

* Tourmaline oil corp says pro forma shell Canada transaction, Tourmaline is expecting average production between 250,000 and 260,000 boepd in 2017

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expecting a further 20-25% growth in production in 2018.

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly natural gas production 895,256 mcf/d versus 786,910 mcf/d

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly oil equivalent production 169,347 boe/d versus 150,297 boe/d

* Tourmaline Oil says now expecting full-year 2017 average production of 225,000 boepd, up from 215,000 boepd previously, not including shell Canada deal

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly crude oil and ngl production 20,138 bbl/d versus 19,146 bbl/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
