BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* Fy2017 revenue view $578.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hollysys automation technologies ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Hollysys automation technologies ltd sees fy 2017 non-gaap net income in range of $130 million to $140 million

* Q1 revenue fell 17.2 percent to $103.5 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $565 million to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: