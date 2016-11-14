FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pareteum Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.08
November 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pareteum Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pareteum Corp

* Pareteum Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $3.2 million versus $3.5 million

* "Significant workforce reductions during and just after end of quarter will be fully reflected in Q4 2016 results"

* "With its current cost structure, post restructuring and divestiture of validsoft, positive ebitda is projected for full year 2017"

* Sees revenue growth of 25 percent for 2017 over annualized Q4 2016 projected revenues of approximately $3 million

* Headcount reductions from 265 full time equivalents ("ftes") to 82 ftes at end of Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

