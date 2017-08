Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ameri Holdings Inc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $35 million to $40 million

* Ameri Holdings Inc reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 125 percent to $10.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: