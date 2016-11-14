BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share to ordinary shareholders $0.23

Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Lending Corp :

* China Lending Corp - expanding lending services in two new sectors

* China Lending Corp - qtrly net interest income increased 33.9% to $6.0 million, compared to $4.5 million

* China Lending Corp - reaffirms 2016 guidance

* China Lending Corp qtrly earnings per share to ordinary shareholders $0.23

* China Lending Corp reports record revenue and net income for the 2016 nine-month reporting period

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $34.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: