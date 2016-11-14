FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production says creditor, catalyst led restructuring completed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production says creditor, catalyst led restructuring completed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration and Production Corp :

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - creditor and catalyst led restructuring completed

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - q3 average daily net production after royalties was 75,096 boe/d, 41% lower compared with previous quarter

* Q3 revenue c$309 million, down $67 million from q2

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company initiating broad review of all activities and processes with "an emphasis on efficient operations"

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company, assisted by executive search firm spencer stuart, is finalizing process to select a permanent ceo

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Jim Latimer, appointed interim president and ceo, continues to work with board

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - liquidity (including cash and available lc) at September 30, 2016 approximately u.s.$672 million

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - has implemented a strategy to narrow its geographic focus to Colombia and Peru

* Pacific Exploration And Production Corp - recorded an impairment charge of $424 million in q3 compared to $568 million in same period in 2015

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - since January 1, 2016, company reduced internal head count by approximately 1,100 employees (40%)

* Pacific Exploration and Production - taking further steps to achieve $110 million of annualized expense during 2017, excluding one-time costs

* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Camilo Mcallister, Pacific's proposed new CFO, will formally commence his duties shortly

* Pacific announces third quarter 2016 results and effect of restructuring transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.