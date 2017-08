Nov 14 (Reuters) - Northern Power Systems Corp :

* Northern Power Systems Corp - order backlog at September 30, 2016 was approximately $26 million as compared to $39 million at September 30, 2015

* Q3 revenue C$12.1 million versus c$13.4 million

* Northern Power Systems Corp - qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Northern power systems reports third quarter 2016 results