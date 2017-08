Nov 14 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue $1.1 million versus $29,000 last year

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - qtrly net loss from continuing operations (excluding immunology group which was discontinued) was $1.4 million versus $2.3 million

* Crescita Therapeutics(tm) announces 2016 third quarter results