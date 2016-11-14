FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aig agrees to sell Japan life insurance business to FWD Group
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aig agrees to sell Japan life insurance business to FWD Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG agrees to sell Japan life insurance business to FWD Group

* American international - following completion of deal, FWD Group will maintain Afli's existing life insurance distribution agreements with AIG Japan

* American International Group Inc - transaction does not affect AIG's "extensive non-life insurance business in Japan"

* American international group inc - in-force policies will not be affected by expected transfer of ownership

* American international group - following completion of deal, FWD Group will maintain Afli's existing life insurance distribution agreements with AIG Japan

* American international group inc - terms of deal were not disclosed.

* AIG agrees to sell Japan Life Insurance business to FWD Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

