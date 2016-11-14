FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regency Centers, Equity One to merge in $15.6 bln transaction
November 14, 2016 / 11:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Regency Centers, Equity One to merge in $15.6 bln transaction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp :

* Regency Centers Corp - transaction expected to be accretive to core FFO/share upon realization of expected operational and overhead cost benefits

* Regency Centers Corp - following closing of transaction, regency shareholders are expected to own approximately 62 percent of combined company's equity

* Says number of directors on regency's board of directors will be increased to 12

* Regency Centers - following closing of transaction, former equity one shareholders are expected to own approximately 38 percent of combined co equity

* Combined company expects to realize approximately $27 million in annual run-rate cost savings by 2018

* Regency Centers Corp - stein will serve as chairman and chief executive officer of combined company

* Upon completion of merger, company will retain regency name and will continue to trade under ticker symbol REG (NYSE)

* Regency Centers Corp - regency's president and chief financial officer, Lisa Palmer will continue in her respective role at combined company

* Regency Centers Corp says each company will also pay a pro-rated pre-closing dividend

* Says strategic transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Regency Centers Corp - merger will create a national portfolio of 429 properties encompassing more than 57 million square feet

* Says J.P. Morgan Securities Llc is acting as financial advisor to regency

* Regency Centers Corp says each share of equity one common stock will be converted into 0.45 shares of newly issued shares of regency common stock

* Combined company with equity one is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $11.7 billion and a total market capitalization of $15.6 billion

* Upon completion of merger, company's headquarters will remain in Jacksonville, Florida

* Regency centers - Chaim Katzman, current chairman of equity one, Gazit-Globe's designee on co's board, to serve as non-executive vice chairman of combined co

* Regency Centers Corp - Gazit-Globe, which owns approximately 34 percent of outstanding stock of equity one, has agreed to vote in favor transaction

* Regency Centers Corp - John C. Schweitzer will continue to serve in his role as lead director for regency

* Regency Centers Corp - each company is expected to continue its ordinary course dividend policy during pendency of merger

* Regency Centers and Equity One to merge in $15.6 billion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

