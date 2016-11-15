FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold Q3 $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Gold production in q3 of 2016 totalled 39,111 ounces, up 14%

* Q3 revenue $51.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Sees total cash costs to average between $700 and $720 per ounce for full year

* Gran colombia gold announces third quarter and first nine months 2016 results; expecting over 144,000 ounces of annual gold production for 2016 at an aisc below $850 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
