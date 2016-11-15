BRIEF-Pfizer prices $6 billion debt offering

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer prices $6,000,000,000 debt offering
* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due 2021
* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.000% notes due 2036
* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.700% notes due 2019
* Says priced $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due 2026
* Says priced $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% notes due 2046
* Pfizer prices $6,000,000,000 debt offering