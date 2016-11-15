FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer prices $6 billion debt offering
November 15, 2016 / 12:40 AM

BRIEF-Pfizer prices $6 billion debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer prices $6,000,000,000 debt offering

* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due 2021

* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.000% notes due 2036

* Says priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.700% notes due 2019

* Says priced $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due 2026

* Says priced $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% notes due 2046

* Pfizer prices $6,000,000,000 debt offering Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw1gdJJSa] Further company coverage:

