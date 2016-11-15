BRIEF-Fortress Paper reports qtrly sales $82.1 mln vs $85.2 mln
* Fortress Paper announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Avcorp Industries Inc :
* Says order backlog as at September 30, 2016 is $640.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue rose 89.6 percent to C$41 million
* Avcorp announces 2016 third quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortress Paper announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong third quarter results driven primarily by Toronto condominium developments
* PrimeEnergy Corporation announces third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: