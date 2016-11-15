FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD.com Q3 non-gaap net income per ADS RMB0.20 (US$0.03)
November 15, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-JD.com Q3 non-gaap net income per ADS RMB0.20 (US$0.03)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc :

* Net revenues for q4 of 2016 are expected to be between rmb75.0 billion and rmb77.5 billion

* Net loss per ads for q3 of 2016 was rmb0.64 (us$0.10), compared to rmb0.39 for q3 of 2015

* JD.com inc - gmv for q3 of 2016 increased by 43% to rmb158.8 billion (us$23.8 billion) from core gmv (excluding paipai.com) of rmb111.0 billion in q3 of 2015

* Gmv excluding virtual items for q3 of 2016 totaled rmb155.6 billion (us$23.3 billion), up 47% from q3 of 2015

* Fulfilled orders excluding virtual items in q3 of 2016 were 401.2 million, an increase of 55%

* Fulfilled orders placed through mobile accounted for about 79.7% of total orders fulfilled in q3, increase of more than 110%

* Loss from operations for q3 of 2016 was rmb416.2 million (us$62.4 million), compared to rmb667.2 million for same period last year

* Non-Gaap net income per ads for q3 of 2016 was rmb0.20 (us$0.03), as compared to rmb0.02 in q3 of 2015

* JD.com- annual active customer accounts up 57% to 198.7 million in 12 months ended sept 30, 2016 versus 126.9 million, excluding unique customers from paipai.com

* JD.com - revenues from services and others, mainly from co's e-commerce platform business, for q3 were rmb5.6 billion (us$0.8 billion), up 60% from q3 of 2015

* JD.com announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rmb 60.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 60.21 billion

* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 75 billion to rmb 77.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

