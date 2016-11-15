BRIEF-Yintech reports Q3 unaudited financial results

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS - Diluted RMB 3.86

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.75 or US$0.56

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads were RMB 3.86 or US$0.58

* Sees Q4 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB1,100 billion to RMB1,200 billion.

* Yintech reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 800 million to RMB 870 million

* Q3 revenue rose 97.2 percent to RMB 747.5 million