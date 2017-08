Nov 15 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - To record $11 million payment,royalties for Oct as royalty income from monetization of U.S. Crinone royalty in Q4 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $11.6 million