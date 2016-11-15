FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beazer Homes reports fiscal 2016 results
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Beazer Homes reports fiscal 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes USA Inc

* Beazer Homes USA Inc says qtrly homebuilding revenue of $620.0 million, up 1.4%

* Beazer Homes USA Inc says for the quarter 1,856 new home deliveries, down 2.1%

* Beazer Homes USA Inc qtrly diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.03

* Beazer Homes reports fiscal 2016 results

* Beazer Homes -Dollar value of homes in backlog as of Sept 30, 2016 declined 2.2% to $652.7 million, or 1,916 homes, compared to $667.7 million, or 2,038 homes last year

* Beazer Homes -Net new orders for Q4 increased 15.0% versus prior year, driven by 16.7% increase in absorption rate to 2.8 sales per community per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
