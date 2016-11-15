FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 gaap EPS $0.35
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 gaap EPS $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - generic medicines revenues in q3 of 2016 were $2.9 billion, an increase of 32 pct compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.31

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - specialty medicines revenues in q3 of 2016 were $2.0 billion, a decrease of 6% compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva -none of conduct in question involved teva's u.s. Business

* Qtrly global revenues of copaxone were $1.1 billion, a decrease of 2 pct compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva -exchange rate differences between q3 of 2016 and q3 of 2015 reduced revenues by $188 million, gaap operating income by $83 million and non-gaap operating income by $65 million

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says expect annual non-gaap tax rate for 2016 to be 18 pct

* Teva -in light of advanced discussions with u.s. Doj and sec to settle previously-disclosed FCPA investigations, establishing provision of about $520 million

* Teva -provision relates to conduct in three countries, russia, mexico and ukraine, during time period covering 2007-2013

* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $5.6 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $5.10 to $5.20

* Teva reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $21.6 billion to $21.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.