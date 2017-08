BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf reports 2016 third quarter results

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $996.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP revenue increased 66.8% to $983.3 million

* Qtrly GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $1.38, or $0.34 earnings on a NON-GAAP basis

* Fourth quarter revenue guidance of approximately $1.3 billion

* Expects Q4 loss per share about $0.52 to $0.45, expects Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2016 third quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: