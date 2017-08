BRIEF-Unique Fabricating Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc :

* Reaffirming full-year guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $170.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91

* Q3 revenue rose 13.1 percent to $44.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million

* Unique fabricating, inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: