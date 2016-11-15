FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spire reports 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spire Inc :

* Spire inc says capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 were $293.3 million

* Spire inc says capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to increase from $293 million in 2016 to approximately $410 million

* Expect fiscal 2017 nee to be in range of $3.50 - $3.60 per fully diluted share

* Re-Affirm our annual long-term nee per share growth target of 4 - 6 percent

* Spire reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
