Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp :

* Canadian Zinc Corp- focus for remainder of 2016 and into 2017 will be to continue to advance prairie creek mine towards production

* Canadian Zinc Corp- qtrly net loss of $1.70 million compared to net loss of $1.78 million

* Canadian Zinc reports results for third quarter 2016