FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its pipeline and reduce operating costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its pipeline and reduce operating costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv

* Preparation underway for late-stage development in Hemophilia B

* Uniqure sees elimination of approximately 50 to 60 positions, or 20 pctto 25 pct of global headcount, by end of 2017

* Uniqure expects to further reduce planned operating expenses by eur 11 to eur 15 million over next two years

* Uniqure expects to realize eur 5 to eur 6 million of annualized cost savings in personnel and other related operating expenses

* Will pursue partnering opportunities for its academic-sponsored program in parkinson's disease

* Previous organizational structure based on therapeutic areas of focus is being eliminated

* Cost savings from actions expected to extend cash resources into 2019

* Manufacturing to be consolidated into lexington, ma

* Will restructure its research and development organization in Netherlands and consolidate manufacturing in United States

* Initiated discussions with its collaborator regarding potential discontinuation of licensing discussions for AMT-110

* Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its pipeline, reduce operating costs and deliver long-term shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.