9 months ago
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces Q3 results
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure - Tidewater expects Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with previously announced guidance of about $11 - $12 million

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Qtrly total revenues c$ 27 million versus c$ 7.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
