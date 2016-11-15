BRIEF- Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for Jackrabbit

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc
* Finish line inc - decided to evaluate possible alternatives for jackrabbit including a potential sale.
* Finish line- sees non-cash goodwill impairment charge in q3 2017 of about $44 million relating to exploration of strategic alternatives for jackrabbit
* Board of directors and management team are currently working with peter j. Solomon company, llc as their financial advisor
* Finish line inc - believes long term growth strategy and profitability improvement plans align with simplifying business to focus on finish line brand
* Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for jackrabbit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: