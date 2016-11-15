FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF- Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for Jackrabbit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc

* Finish line inc - decided to evaluate possible alternatives for jackrabbit including a potential sale.

* Finish line- sees non-cash goodwill impairment charge in q3 2017 of about $44 million relating to exploration of strategic alternatives for jackrabbit

* Board of directors and management team are currently working with peter j. Solomon company, llc as their financial advisor

* Finish line inc - believes long term growth strategy and profitability improvement plans align with simplifying business to focus on finish line brand

* Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for jackrabbit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

