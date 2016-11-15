BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Q3 loss per share $0.07

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :
* Cleantech Solutions - in the quarter, experienced a significant decline in sales of forged rolled rings and related components
* Cleantech Solutions -had no sales of equipment to customers in petroleum and chemical industries and currently has no orders for these products
* Cleantech Solutions International reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue fell 66.9 percent to $4.0 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.07