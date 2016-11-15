FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Q3 loss per share $0.07
November 15, 2016

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Q3 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions - in the quarter, experienced a significant decline in sales of forged rolled rings and related components

* Cleantech Solutions -had no sales of equipment to customers in petroleum and chemical industries and currently has no orders for these products

* Cleantech Solutions International reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue fell 66.9 percent to $4.0 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

