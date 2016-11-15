FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Janssen's Guselkumab shows promise in psoriatic arthritis treatment in Phase 2 trial
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Janssen's Guselkumab shows promise in psoriatic arthritis treatment in Phase 2 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :

* Janssen - two serious AES were reported in study including one knee injury and one myocardial infarction

* Janssen- safety observations through week 24 showed that 36 percent versus 32.7 percent experienced adverse events, in Guselkumab and placebo groups, respectively

* Janssen - Guselkumab phase 2 results in active psoriatic arthritis follow positive phase 3 study results in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

* Janssen - there were no serious infections, malignancies, or deaths through week 24

* Janssen - plan to advance Guselkumab into a phase 3 psoriatic arthritis development program next year

* Janssen next-generation biologic Guselkumab shows promise in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis in phase 2 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

