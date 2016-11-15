FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Health insurance innovations Appoints Gavin Southwell as CEO, raises 2016 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Health insurance innovations Appoints Gavin Southwell as CEO, raises 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Appoints Gavin Southwell as Chief Executive Officer, raises 2016 guidance

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - for full year 2016, we now expect revenue to grow between 65% and 70% year-over-year

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Gavin Southwell succeeds Patrick Mcnamee as CEO effective immediately

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - full year 2016 adjusted EPS expected to grow between 230% and 250% ($0.88 to $0.95).

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -FY2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $170.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Sees FY 2016 revenue up 65 to 70 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.