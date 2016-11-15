BRIEF-Health insurance innovations Appoints Gavin Southwell as CEO, raises 2016 guidance

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Appoints Gavin Southwell as Chief Executive Officer, raises 2016 guidance

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - for full year 2016, we now expect revenue to grow between 65% and 70% year-over-year

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Gavin Southwell succeeds Patrick Mcnamee as CEO effective immediately

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - full year 2016 adjusted EPS expected to grow between 230% and 250% ($0.88 to $0.95).

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -FY2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $170.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Sees FY 2016 revenue up 65 to 70 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: