Nov 15 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Appoints Gavin Southwell as
Chief Executive Officer, raises 2016 guidance
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - for full year 2016, we
now expect revenue to grow between 65% and 70% year-over-year
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Gavin Southwell succeeds
Patrick Mcnamee as CEO effective immediately
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - full year 2016 adjusted
EPS expected to grow between 230% and 250% ($0.88 to $0.95).
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -FY2016 earnings per
share view $0.83, revenue view $170.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc -Sees FY 2016 revenue up
65 to 70 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: