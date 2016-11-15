FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-American Campus Communities announces sale of $508 mln non-core portfolio
November 15, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities announces sale of $508 mln non-core portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc :

* Transaction included prepayment of $197.3 million of secured mortgage debt

* American campus communities announces sale of $508 million non-core portfolio

* Company continues to market two remaining non-core assets with a potential sale occurring in early 2017

* American Campus Communities Inc - will provide third party management for 11 of assets during a transition period up to approximately five months

* American campus communities announces sale of $508 million non-core portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

