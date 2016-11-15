FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Macom technology solutions holdings inc says for fiscal Q1 ending December 30, 2016, Macom expects revenue to be in range of $150 million to $154 million

* Macom technology solutions holdings inc - for q1, sees adjusted gross margin between 57% and 59%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $150 million to $154 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $152.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $150 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
