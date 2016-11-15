BRIEF-Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Macom technology solutions holdings inc says for fiscal Q1 ending December 30, 2016, Macom expects revenue to be in range of $150 million to $154 million
* Macom technology solutions holdings inc - for q1, sees adjusted gross margin between 57% and 59%
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $150 million to $154 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $152.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $150 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations