9 months ago
November 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum appoints Kenneth May as interm CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd -

* Average oil production for quarter decreased to 742 bopd versus 1,702 bopd

* Current quarter gas production averaged 2,106 boe/d compared with 3,121 boe/d in q3 2015

* Quarterly loss per share $0.01

* Current quarter gas production averaged 2,106 boe/d compared with 3,121 boe/d in Q3 2015

* Kenneth J. May was appointed as interim chief executive officer and his permanent appointment has since been confirmed

* Tethys Petroleum Limited press release: 2016 Q3 results

* Q3 revenue $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

