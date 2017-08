Nov 15 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc -

* Expects to use net proceeds for financing costs related to purchase, launch, operation of satellites, potential acquisitions

* Says offering 6.50 million common shares

* Company may use a portion of net proceeds to repay all or a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Viasat announces proposed public offering of common stock