BRIEF-Gap Inc appoints new CFO Teri List-Stoll to start in January 2017

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc - appointment of Teri List-Stoll as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Gap Inc - List-Stoll will succeed Sabrina Simmons

* Says List-Stoll held position of executive vice president and chief financial officer for dick's sporting goods, inc

* Gap Inc - once List-Stoll joins Gap Inc in mid-January, Simmons will shift into an advisory role through end of company's fiscal year

* Gap inc. Appoints new chief financial officer to start in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: